How bagels became the sourdough of 2024

When a seemingly inconspicuous bakery opened in Primrose Hill, north London, in October 2023, the hype took people by surprise. TikTok was awash with videos of huge queues. But the crowds weren’t there for the breads and pastries that every trendy bakery over the past decade has served – flaky croissants, cinnamon buns or sourdough loaves. They were there for bagels.

With mahogany crusts, crispy and chewy, the bakes at It’s Bagels! have a saltiness almost reminiscent of pretzels. There are several flavoured cream cheeses, or ‘schmears’, on offer, but no salt beef. This is nothing like Brick Lane’s Beigel Shop, founded 168 years prior, which also boasts infamous queues. A classic New York filling, the suitably brash bacon, egg and cheese, was a messy delight.

It’s Bagels! shines a spotlight on the iconic holey bread but is only the latest in a bagel boom. Dedicated bagel bakeries are popping up everywhere, their wares a far cry from poor supermarket imitations. A pre-lockdown trickle of openings including The Good Egg and B Bagels in London, and Edinburgh’s Bross Bagels, has turned into a tidal wave.

2023’s launches include Kafe Bagel in Walthamstow in the capital, Lincoln Bagel Co, and Chapter One Bar & Kitchen in Oldham, Greater Manchester. Bread Flower in Manchester, which began as a lockdown project, opened a permanent site in 2022. Some businesses are expanding. B Bagel launched a fourth site in Camden in December, with plans for four more this year.

B Bagel's bagel fillings include cream cheese and avocado, labneh cream cheese with olive oil & za'atar herbs, Nutella with strawberries and banana slices, and roasted turkey breast, coleslaw, mustard and pickles - Naf Castanas

After opening in Oxford in April 2023, The Steamhouse (which loads its rolls with everything from hot pulled pork to scrambled eggs and chipotle mayo), now has seven sites in the south of England and Midlands.

“A freshly baked bagel is like a ring of happiness,” says B Bagels founder, Yoav Baumgarten. Affordable, versatile and, crucially in a digital age, photogenic – with an appeal perhaps boosted by the artisan bakery resurgence – bagels are taking Britain by storm.

A history of holey rolls

While all bagels are made similarly – the yeasted wheat dough enjoying a long prove before being rolled, very briefly boiled and then baked for that characteristic chew – several styles have emerged over the decades.

New York’s are large, with big holes, a hard chewy crust and pillowy interior. They’re often topped with seeds. Lots of schmear is a must. London bagels are smaller, with a softer exterior, sweeter, chewier and denser inside. Montreal bagels, boiled in honey water, are sweeter still.

No one knows exactly when bagels were first created, but holed breads have existed for centuries in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, among them Polish obwarzanek krakowski and Turkish simit.

Yet it was from Eastern Europe, mainly Poland, that what was known in Yiddish as a beigel travelled west in the 19th century. Bagel shops popped up in cities with large Jewish communities, such as New York and London. New York even had a bagel bakers’ union and, by the ’60s in the States, bagels had been industrialised, becoming a staple outside Jewish communities.

The spread in Britain, where some still refer to them as beigels (pronounced bye-guls), didn’t happen to the same extent. Once found across the East End, Brick Lane’s Beigel Bake and Beigel Shop are popular relics of bygone eras.

Today’s traditional bagel bakeries are mostly found in areas with large Jewish populations, from Daniel’s in Golders Green, Grodzinski’s in Stamford Hill, Shalom Hot Bagels in Ilford and Manchester’s State Fayre Bakery.

A few miles up the road from It’s Bagels!, the bagels at Daniel’s are surprisingly different. Sweeter, softer, with almost no distinct hole, they are nevertheless delicious. Fresh from the oven, piping hot, they are almost toffee-ish, and can be eaten plain.

A London bagel from Daniel's, above, 'sweeter, softer, with almost no distinct hole'; It's Bagels! New York-inspired bagel, below - Tomé Morrissy-Swan

When founder New Yorker Dan Martensen moved to London in 2019, he struggled to find the bagels of his youth. “It’s like soul food, or pizza to an Italian, or barbecue to a southern American,” says Martensen.

In New York and many other American cities bagels are an everyday food. The famous ‘everything bagel’ (topped with poppyseed, garlic and onion flakes, sesame seeds and salt) with lox and schmear (Yiddish for smoked salmon and cream cheese) is a brunch staple. In London, Martensen was “shocked to see how Jewish bagels were. In New York it’s of Jewish heritage, but everyone eats them”.

During lockdown Martensen, who describes himself as Jewish but not religious, couldn’t fly back to New York to get his fix, so he scoured London for bagels. None were quite right. While a fan of Brick Lane’s salt beef bagels, he admits that, “like most people, I prefer them after three or four pints”.

He decided to make his own with the help of a professional baker at Caravan, a cafe chain. After plenty of trial and error, Martensen sold them online, and they were so successful that a permanent site was soon required.

It’s Bagels! looks like a traditional Big Apple bagel shop, with pictures of New York celebrities on the walls, a long counter, baskets of the holey rolls and an open bakery at the back. Bagels are always freshly baked, crucial for a bread that goes stale within hours.

Borrowing from the Big Apple

A strong connection to New York is a key driver of Britain’s new bagel movement. Partly, that’s because bagels there are excellent; partly, anything New York is always seen as luxe.

Francesca Goldhill grew up eating bagels from a local Jewish deli in London almost every day. “I went to a Jewish school, so bagels were always part of school lunches,” she recalls. When she moved to New York in 2017 for work she fell in love with the city’s bagels and bagel culture. “Every bagel shop in New York is for everyone, not just Jews or those who know about the Jewish deli on a particular street.”

B Bagel's chicken shawarma bagel with houmous, tahini, tomato, pickles and parsley (left) and a shaved beef pastrami bagel with mustard mayo and pickle (right) - Naf Castanas

Back in the UK in lockdown, Goldhill tried to recreate them, posting her results on Instagram and initially selling them from her mother’s house. By January 2022, she opened a permanent bagel shop in Radlett, Hertfordshire.

Bagels + Schmear focuses on the New York style. “Bagels are a very personal thing,” says Goldhill. “Of course, there are those who prefer the Jewish-British style, but there are also plenty who love this type. With the rise of New York-style bagel shops in the UK, people can now get what they prefer.”

Paul Traynor, meanwhile, never ate bagels growing up near Aberdeen. His wife Jordan, however, is from Long Island and, like Martensen, missed them after moving to London in 2017. After becoming obsessed with sourdough baking the pair left their jobs and opened The Bagel Guys in 2018 in Netil Market, east London.

The only 100 per cent sourdough bagels in the UK (they claim), their bagels have that characteristic sourdough tang, and none of the sweetness traditionally associated with bagels. Yet they’re recognisably New York: a crispy crust and full of flavour. During lockdown, business boomed and, now operating under the name Paulie’s Bagels, they opened a permanent site in nearby Homerton in December.

Flavoured schmears, a feature of the classic New York bagel shop, are preeminent at Paulie’s, as is bacon, egg and cheese. Yet here there is also a nod to Britain’s bagel culture with salt beef, which in America is more commonly eaten on rye bread. It’s been a hit and hasn’t left the menu since launching a year ago.

The classic lox filling at Paulie's Bagels - Paulie's Bagels

Back to British roots

London-based food writer Adrienne Katz Kennedy grew up in Cleveland, where bagels were as quotidian as in New York. Arriving in London in 2006, she quickly fell in love with London’s bagel culture.

Katz Kennedy believes the emergence of the New York style is good – variety is always welcome – yet thinks Britons should embrace their history. “Constantly turning towards somewhere else for inspiration undervalues the places already established here,” she says. Kafe Bagel is one of few new spots to claim inspiration from Brick Lane rather than Brooklyn.

Brand new styles are already emerging. “We call them Newcastle bagels, not New York or Montreal or London,” says Joss Elder, co-founder of King Baby Bagels in Newcastle. Inspired by both New York and Gateshead, which has a sizeable Jewish community, Elder started with pop-ups before launching a permanent site at Grainger Market in the city.

King Baby Bagels in Newscastle - Ryan Lilburn

His crusts are softer than typical New York bagels, partly because of local conditions, and the fillings a mix of traditional and novel.

There’s smoked salmon and cream cheese but also a mortadella, salami and pastrami number, and a Geordie take on the traditional salt beef sandwich: salted ham, pease pudding, dill pickles and mustard. “We have people walking past our shop confused as to what we’re selling,” he admits. Yet his bagels are a hit.

In fact, bakeries like Happening Bagel Bakery in the capital’s Finsbury Park and Bagel King in Camberwell have long offered very London fusions, such as jerk chicken bagel, serving up a wonderfully British mishmash of cultures.

And while the emerging New York-inspired bagel scene is currently all the rage, Katz Kennedy sounds a word of warning: “If it makes it into Pret, we’re in trouble.”