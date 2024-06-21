Bail denied for Rachel Morin's alleged killer

Victor Martinez Hernandez looked on stoicly from the Harford County Detention Center in a closed circuit hearing as the judge recited a series of charges he faces in connection with Rachel Morin’s death, including counts of first degree murder and rape. “I was sitting next to Patty the whole time and the one thing she said to me was, ‘We shouldn’t be here today’,” said Randolph Rice, the Morin family attorney, “I certainly think it’s tough the first time. I thought it was tough the first time to look at the eyes , even though it was on video, to look in the face of the man who’s alleged to have taken your daughter’s, your sister’s life.”