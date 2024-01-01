Bake Off crowns 2024 New Year winner as all-star bakers return

Channel 4

The Great New Year Bake Off spoilers follow.

The Great British Bake Off aired its New Year special today (January 1), with returning bakers Mark (series 11), Maxy (series 13), Maggie and Jürgen (both series 12).

There was festive food and innuendo aplenty, with Maxy crowned as Star Baker at the end of it.

Channel 4

Related: Bake Off's Paul Hollywood and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke receive New Year Honours

So what went down in the tent to lead to this result? Well, it all started off with a typical skit that took a twist when Jürgen walked into shot playing the trombone.

For the Signature, the bakers were tasked with creating 12 festive nuns, with choux buns styled in a way that felt like New Year to them.

Mark and Maxy did quite well, but Maggie struggled with her choux, while Jürgen had a mini-disaster after he didn't turn his oven on when he thought he did, and his bakes mostly didn't have the themed decoration he intended.

Channel 4

Related: Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite pulls out of stage role due to illness

The Technical saw them whip up a Galette de Rois with a crisp buttery pastry with frangipane filling, celebrating whichever King they felt like.

Maxy really impressed with hers, while Jürgen's pastry was dry and looked poorly designed. Mark's tasted good but was quite flat, while Maggie's lost a bit of butter.

"Ever since I got booted out on Pastry Week, I've hated it so much," Maxy laughed as she pointed out the irony of her winning that challenge.

Channel 4

And for the Showstopper, the task was to make a cake with a smashable chocolate shell and New Year-themed decorations.

Paul and Prue both said Mark's cake needed a little more lime flavour. Maggie's cake looked a bit rough due to her chocolate cracking but mostly tasted well. Maxy was praised for her cake tasting like a trifle, while Jürgen finally got his mojo back with a vibrant-looking and strong-tasting cake.

The judges deliberated between Mark, Jürgen and Maxy to win, with Maxy's consistency nabbing her the prize.

Story continues

"This is definitely an amazing ending to my Bake Off story," she said, while Paul said he hoped the victory helped with her confidence.

The episode finished off with Jürgen and some fellow musicians playing the Bake Off theme tune while everyone else enjoyed some champagne.

The Great British Bake Off can be caught up on via Channel 4 streaming.

You Might Also Like