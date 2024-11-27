'Bake Off's Dylan failed to rise to top but there's a key lesson to learn'

Opinion: Here is what I thought of the 2024 Bake Off final. It is congratulations all round as Georgie took the title and Dylan has landed an enviable job.

I felt deflated watching Dylan Bachelet crumble in The Great British Bake Off final as he failed to rise to the challenge.

With a fire in his belly, the baker quickly became a fierce contender in the tent as he went up against Georgie Grasso and Christiaan de Vries in the final. Paul Hollywood affectionately named him the flavour king for the invention and creativity that he brought to his bakes each weeks.

I had tuned into the final expecting to see him crowned the king of Bake Off — and I couldn't have been more wrong as he fell at the final hurdle. Bake Off has had its controversies this year but Dylan not winning wasn't one of them.

Unfortunately, when it came to the final for Dylan, it was a disaster and he failed to deliver on a show-stopper that hit the spot with judges Hollywood and Prue Leith. Even I have to admit, after watching Tuesday's grand finale, that Dylan — despite all my expectations — didn't deserve to win based on his bakes this time round.

Yet — ever the optimist with my rose-tinted spectacles on — I am sure there is a good lesson in The Great British Bake Off's final to be had.

Bake Off winner almost quit

The Great British Bake Off's Georgie Grasso with her winning show-stopper. (Channel 4)

Georgie — who has openly spoken about her ADHD diagnosis — proved to be a worthy winner in the tent. Remember in the semi-final we watched the Welsh winner very almost give up on her dreams? On the verge of taking off her apron for good, she yelled those two words: "I quit."

We have all been there and know that feeling all too well. Georgie told the cameras: "I’m going, I’ve had enough, I’m going. I just don’t want to do it. I’m done. I’m going to stand here until the end."

Bake Off host Alison Hammond swooped in with reassuring words. If it hadn't have been for Hammond's genuine caring nature, I'm not sure whether Georgie would have been holding the envy-inducing Bake Off trophy in the final.

The Great British Bake Off's Georgie was comforted by Alison Hammond the week before. (Channel 4)

"Listen to me, I have been where you are, you can do it," she told her. "Listen to me, I’ve been where you are, what you’ve just done, listen, this is what you’re doing. You put yourself into a ‘I can’t do this’. Listen to me you’ve got this, a million per cent. Please, I’m begging ya, get that negative and throw it away right now."

Having talked her round, Georgie stayed and sailed through to the final — where she was named the ultimate winner of the series. "I did it!" She celebrated. Yes, Georgie you did.

While my favourite of the series didn't win, the mother-of-three's show-stopper Summer Garden Celebration Hanging Cake covered in flowers and made with champagne was a tasty triumph and deserving of the enviable title.

Watch: Georgie is crowned 2024 Bake Off champ

Georgie said: "I cannot believe I won it. It's just everything. It's just incredible. I cannot believe I've won the Great British Bake Off. It just means everything. I've always been so self doubtful — I've got this, I've got that wrong with me. I can't do it and make excuses."

She added: "But I just thought for once I'm going to go for it and I'm going to put my everything into it. Working all the hours. I've sacrificed things with the kids, my family and I'm just so proud of myself because I've just proven to myself that I can do something. I am already feeling sad that I'm not coming back here."

Dylan's new job

Dylan working on his show-stopper in The Great British Bake Off final. (Channel 4)

The icing on the cake of course was finding out at the very end of the episode that Dylan has been served up another tasty avenue: a top job at a Michelin-starred restaurant, the Five Fields, in Chelsea, London.

The restaurant congratulated him on Instagram: "Huge congratulations to our own @DylanBachelet_ for making it through to @britishbakeoff 2024 finals this week!⁠ Dylan has been very good at not letting on, even to us, how well he has done so we are all waiting with baited breath and cheering him on each episode.⁠ We couldn't be more proud of his accomplishments!!⁠"

The star had made his desire of wanting to make it as a professional chef known in the series.

So crack open the champagne, it's congratulations all round.

The Great British Bake Off is streaming on Channel 4.