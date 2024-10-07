Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig isn't friends with Noel Fielding after show exit

Former The Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig has revealed she isn't friends with Noel Fielding following her exit from the show.

The presenter and broadcaster hosted the hit baking competition when it first moved to Channel 4 in 2017, before leaving in 2020. Earlier this year, she said that she decided to leave because she was "bored".

In a new interview with The Times, Toksvig opened up about her relationships with her former co-stars, including judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"Prue and I are joined at the hip," she said, before revealing that she doesn't hear from Paul very often as he's "so busy".

When asked if she keeps in contact with Noel, she explicitly replied: "No."

Describing the show as "three of the longest years of my life", Toksvig went on to reveal that she didn't enjoy her time in the tent as she "didn't understand" or "enjoy" the process.

"It's not for me," she said. "I walked away from the biggest paycheque of my life, but that's fine. I'd never watched it. I still haven't watched it. I didn't understand it.

"Cakes are readily available in the shops. I didn't enjoy the process. You stand at the end of a long table for hours when Prue and Paul taste everything and we literally didn't speak or taste anything. I used to say, 'Can we not sit down? I'm not contributing', but no."

Richard Osman took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (October 7) to weigh in on Toksvig's comments, writing: "I honestly don't think you should present shows you wouldn't watch."

In June, Toksvig explained that she was "depressed" during her stint on the show, which largely influenced her decision to call time on her hosting gig.

"I didn't go into this for the money. I didn't go into this for the brand and the influence and all that, that's not why I was doing it," she said on the Stirring It Up podcast. "So, if you suddenly find you're just doing it for the pay cheque...

"I was just getting depressed, and it's about integrity. If you have that, then you can sleep. If you have integrity and you think, 'I'm doing a good thing, I'm doing a good thing for other people, I'm being good to my friends, my family', then that's fine.

"There's no money in the world that can then take that from you."

The Great British Bake Off and its spin-off Bake Off: An Extra Slice both air on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix.

