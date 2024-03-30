Baked beans, cheese, yoghurt, bread – the healthiest convenience foods and the ones to avoid

It isn't easy to distinguish between what constitutes a UPF, says Xanthe

It’s five o’clock, and the white-knuckle ride through the aisles is in full swing. I, along with what feels like half the neighbourhood, am grimly slaloming my way through the obstacle course that is my local supermarket.

Yes, I want to get my groceries at the farmer’s market and the local independents too. But the reality is, a good chunk is going to be picked up in a harried trolley dash in between other commitments.

It’s an experience that takes every ounce of focus, as the products on the shelves vie for attention. ‘Buy me, I’m low in sugar,’ squeals the fruit squash in fluorescent capitals. ‘But I’m organic,’ murmurs the bag of corn snacks, temptingly, while the “plant based burger” banner flickers in my peripheral vision.

For all their protestations, none of these – nor countless others of the products on sale on our high street – are really healthy.

They are examples of Ultra Processed Foods, which make up 57 per cent of the British diet. These products, described as “industrially produced edible substances” in Dr Chris Van Tulleken’s book Ultra Processed People, are increasingly being recognised as a major health risk linked to cancer, high blood pressure, anxiety, asthma and diabetes.

But it isn’t easy to distinguish between what constitutes a UPF, what is just plain unhealthy, and what’s actually going to nourish us. I could stick to fresh fruit and veg plus some dried beans and a sprinkle of chia seeds. But the peccadilloes of a family of fusspots combined with my own shortcomings – chiefly just feeling exhausted – mean that some shortcuts and convenience foods are going to hit the bottom of the trolley.

I refuse to feel guilty, and neither should you – especially as, with a bit of know-how, we can be savvy on the supermarket sweep.

Baked beans

Most baked beans fall into the ultra processed category as they are bolstered with modified starch, and sometimes glucose-fructose syrup as well. Sugar-free baked beans sound healthier, but they almost all contain artificial sweetener which a review last year by the World Health Organisation found did not help with weight loss, and may increase risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

Healthiest choices

Lidl Simply

Unlike the more expensive Lidl Newgate brand, the Simply beans contain no citric acid or maltodextrin, although there is modified maize starch and “natural flavouring”. Still a good choice at a bargain 22p/420g.

Marks and Spencer Baked Beans

No nasties at all in here, and unlike Heinz (£1.40/415g) there’s no modified corn starch. At 4.1g/100g the sugar content is lower too. 50p/400g

Mr Organic Low Sugar

If you’re looking for a genuinely less-sweet baked bean, these have around a third less sugar than regular baked beans, no modified starch and no other UPF ingredients – although they do have unspecified “natural flavouring”. (2.8g sugar/100g) £1.75/400g

Available from Ocado

Bread

Almost all supermarket bread qualifies as ultra processed, because of the presence of additives like emulsifiers and palm oil. Many nutritional experts think it’s unfair to demonise such a staple, or at least, as the food scientist and dietician Priya Tew says, “Telling people they can’t have shop-bought bread is not particularly realistic – and actually is it really causing a problem compared to having confectionery every day, for example?” Nonetheless, it is worth seeking out the better options.

Healthiest choices

Sainsbury’s Soft Multiseed Farmhouse Wholemeal Bread

Contains a good mix of seeds and over 4g fibre a slice. A sound ingredients list apart from citric acid (considered the most acceptable of the additives by Chris Young of the Real Bread Campaign) and palm oil, which is divisive. Still, with no emulsifiers or preservatives, it is streets ahead of equivalent loaves in other supermarkets. £1.30/800g

Bertinet 7 seeds sourdough

Gut health expert Dr Vanessa Kimbell singles this out as “based on fibre, diversity and fermentation” – plus it’s made with a real sourdough starter with no added yeast, unlike many so-called “sour faux” loaves. £2.20/500g

Available from Waitrose

Aldi Specially Selected Seeded Sourdough

No added yeast in this sourdough, or any nasties at all, and it has a mix of six seeds plus three grains, so good diversity. Lower in fibre than the Sainsbury’s loaf though. £1.59/500g

Cheese slices

Cheese is a processed food in a good way, made by processing milk into a delicious food rich in calcium, protein, as well as vitamins A and B12 . “Processed cheese” – like those plastic-wrapped cheese squares, or anything triangular – is a whole other sandwich stuffer. It has been processed again, and may have as little as 11 per cent cheese in it, alongside phosphates, modified starch and other weird un-cheesy ingredients, making it actually ultra processed.

Yet some still call themselves cheese either on the pack or the online listing, despite EU rules still binding in the UK that forbid added substances in cheese that are “used for the purpose of replacing…any milk constituent.”

If you want cheese slices, a good rule of thumb is to look on the pack for a named cheese – cheddar or Emmental – as these will be real cheese.

Healthiest choices

Sainsburys Edam Cheese Slices

Edam is lower in fat and saturates than regular cheddar, without having to opt for a “reduced fat” compromise. 250g/£2.65

Waitrose Duchy Organic Mature Cheddar Slices

Studies have found that organic milk has more omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants than conventionally produced milk – so if you can afford organic, it makes sense to splash out. 250g/£3.35

President Emmental Cheese Slices

A good melter for your burger without compromising on ingredients. 200g/£2.70

Available from Waitrose

Butter and spreads

“Spreadable butter”, the kind in a tub, is usually only half to two-thirds butter. It is generally mixed with rapeseed oil, which may be a heavily deodorised and bleached product, processed with solvents and chemicals, and not like the lovely extra virgin rapeseed oil you see on the shelf. Buttery spreads like Clover are deeply ultra processed, made with oil, colouring, flavouring and buttermilk. If you want to avoid UPFs, real butter, just milk fat and a little salt, is definitely back – especially now that saturated fat in moderation is no longer demonised.

Healthiest choices

Kerrygold Pure Irish Softer Butter

A spreadable butter that’s actually 100 per cent butter, with no added oil, unlike most “spreadable” tubs. Kerrygold cows are grass-fed, which makes the milk significantly higher in beneficial fatty acids and lower in omega-6. 250g/£2.55

Available from Sainsbury’s and Waitrose

Calon Wen Organic Unsalted Butter

While non-organic dairy is perfectly safe, studies in the US have shown it does have residues of pesticides and antibiotics which are not present in organic dairy. If you want to avoid the risk, butter like this from Calon Wen, a cooperative of Welsh family organic farmers, is a good choice. All organic dairy is at least 60 per cent grass fed, too. 250g/£2.85

Available from Ocado

Yoghurt

A study by The Food Foundation last autumn found that 53 per cent of yoghurts on sale contain 3 cubes or more of free or added sugars – equivalent to more than half of a child’s daily free sugar allowance. They often have thickeners and stabilisers too. Stick to plain, additive-free yoghurt in a large tub (only 4 per cent of single serve yoghurts are unflavoured), and strained or real Greek (as opposed to Greek style) for higher protein.

Healthiest choices

Yeo Valley Organic “Super Thick” Yoghurt

One of the only British yoghurts made in the true Greek style, strained to remove some of the whey, which makes for a thick, high protein treat. Organic, too. 450g/£3

Available in most supermarkets

Fage Total 5% Fat Greek Yoghurt

The original Greek yoghurt available in the UK, and still one of the best, unctuously thick with lots of protein, and available in different levels of milk fat. 450g/£3.35

Available in most supermarkets

Tinned tomatoes

Tinned toms are excellent nutrition whichever you buy, high in vitamins and minerals including the anti-inflammatory antioxidant lycopene. But it’s worth checking the tin to see if it is free of Bisphenol-A (BPA), a plastic often used in the lining. BPA can leach into the food, and can causes disruption to the hormones with damaging reproductive and cognitive functions, amongst other effects. The British Retail Consortium say that retailers are moving towards removing BPA from their tins.

Healthiest choices

Waitrose Essential Chopped Tomatoes in Natural Juice

Waitrose tins are BPA-free, so no need to scrutinise the small print. 400g/70p

Sainsburys Stamford Street Co.

Peeled Plum Tomatoes in Tomato Juice – another supermarket who use no BPA in their tomato tins, and these ones are an excellent price. 400g/35p

Tinned tuna

The recommendation is for us all to eat two portions of fish a week, one of which should be an oily fish like tuna – but few of us do. Tinned tuna is an easy way to hit the target, and opting for fish canned in water rather than brine or oil isn’t just lower in salt, it’s higher in omega-3 – good for your heart and brain. Watch out for mercury levels though. Although the tin may say simply “tuna”, check the stamp on the top or bottom of the tin where amongst the jumble of codes it should specify the species (usually skipjack, yellowfin or albacore) all of which have moderate levels. Bigeye however, which crops up occasionally, has around double the mercury, and you may like to avoid, especially if you are pregnant.

Healthiest choices

Aldi The Fishmonger Tuna Chunks In Spring Water

Marine Stewardship Council certified skipjack tuna in spring water, at a good price, and with no added salt. 145g/65p

Waitrose Essential MSC Tuna Chunks in Spring Water

More sustainably fished skipjack tuna in water, in a useful four pack. 112g x 4 (drained)/£5

Bacon

Cured meat and red meat (which includes pork) has been shown to be a cancer risk, and the NHS recommends cutting down to 70g a day if you currently eat 90g or more. Cured meat like bacon is particularly problematic as it generally contains added nitrites (usually in the form of saltpetre, aka potassium nitrite, or celery/vegetable extract), which on cooking at high heat transform to nitrosamines. Brands like Finnebrogue Better Naked use alternative fruit-based additives so their products may be safer – although they are still red meat. Bacon is also notoriously high in sodium, and Sainsburys and Aldi offer options with around 30 per cent less salt.

Healthiest choices

Waitrose Made Without Nitrite Unsmoked Back Bacon

Waitrose have a good record for animal welfare, and this nitrite-free bacon is made from pigs born outdoors. 250g /£4

Sainsbury’s Reduced Salt Unsmoked bacon

2.26g of salt per 100g of grilled bacon, so still high in salt, but a tad lower than conventional bacon at around 3.75g per 100g. 250g/£1.65

Sausages

The vast majority (97 per cent) of traditionally made British sausages don’t contain added nitrites or nitrates. Many contain preservatives like sodium metabisulphite or sodium sulphite, which occasionally cause reactions in some people.

Healthiest choices

Waitrose Duchy Organic Pork Sausages

Sulphite-free sausages made with outdoor reared organic meat. 400g/£5.30

Finnebrogue Naked

Northern Irish producers Finnebrogue pride themselves on their “clean” pork products, and these sausages have no preservative, bar a bit of ascorbic acid. 400g/£3.50

Available from most supermarkets

Pasta sauce

Look out for added “modified starch” – starch that has been tweaked with chemicals, enzymes or heat, generally to allow the manufacturer to use less tomato. This saves money but also makes the sauce less nutritious. High salt levels are another issue. The FSA target for pasta sauce is a maximum of 0.83g per 100g, and most of the supermarket jars are below that, however not all the brands make the mark.

Healthiest choices

Aldi Specially Selected Cherry Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce

Hats off to Aldi for this one, with just 0.33g salt per 100g, and no added starch. 340g/£1.49

Loyd Grossman Tomato & Basil No Added Sugar

No added sugar (there’s carrot purée for extra sweetness) and no added starch either, plus 0.72g salt per 100g. Nice one Loyd. 350g/£1.50

Available from most supermarkets

Pasta

You know the rules: wholegrain is best, providing extra B and E vitamins, lowering cholesterol and boosting gut microbiota. Wholewheat pasta has four times as much fibre and around 15 per cent more protein than the equivalent white pasta. But if, like me, you’ve been put off by old school, gritty brown spaghetti, take heart – modern versions are hugely improved.

Healthiest choices

De Cecco Wholewheat Penne Rigate

With 8g of fibre and 15g of protein, this will give your sausage and mustard pasta bake an extra healthy boost. 500g/ £2.30

Available from Ocado

Rummo Wholewheat Spaghetti Integrali Pasta No.3

Rummo is one of the best pasta makers out there, try this with a puttanesca sauce. 6.2g fibre per 100g and 14.5g protein. 500g/£1.66

Available from Ocado

Holland and Barrett Red Lentil Fusilli

Lentil pasta doesn’t have quite the same taste and texture as the wheat version, but even if you aren’t gluten intolerant or coeliac, the extra protein content (at 25g/100g, around two thirds more than standard pasta) may be worth making the trade. It’s got a whopping 12g fibre per 100g too. 250g/£2.79

Biscuits

Biscuits are never going to be a health food, whatever the marketing tries to tell you. But by treating yourself with lower sugar versions, you can train your palate to be satisfied with less of the sweet stuff. Look for biscuits with benefits too – oats for slow release carbs and fibre, or nuts for protein and nutrients.

Healthiest choices

McVities Digestives

A respectable 15.1g sugar per 100g, compared to HobNobs (22.9g) which have 50 per cent more sugar, or Oreos (38g) which have 150 per cent more. 400g/£1.90

Available from most supermarkets

Nairns low sugar coconut and chia oat biscuits

Nairn’s range of low sugar oat biscuit are a good choice, like these with 12.4g sugar per 100g. They have nearly a gram of fibre too. 200g/£1.65

Available from Holland & Barrett

Tesco Peanut Cookies

With 2g of protein each, that’s nutrition worth having, and a contribution to the daily handful of nuts recommended by many dieticians. 200g/£1.20

Noodles

As with pasta, wholewheat is a good choice, but the range is wider than that. Buckwheat noodles pack extra fibre as well as antioxidants and heart healthy magnesium, and buckwheat is gluten-free (though check the pack that no wheat has been added). Konjac noodles, aka shirataki noodles, a traditional Japanese low-carb noodle, are gluten-free too and very low in calories.

Healthiest choices

Clearspring Organic Buckwheat Soba Gluten Free Noodles

Made in Japan, these are 100 per cent buckwheat and will do honour to your noodle soup, while packing 3.5g fibre and 16g protein per 100g. 200g/£3.65

Available from Waitrose

Bare Naked Noodles

Konjac noodles, great for soups and stir fries, but make sure you rinse off the fishy-smelling liquid they are packed in before use. Just 12 calories, and 3.9g fibre per 100g. 250g/£2

Available from Sainsbury’s

Crisps

High in salt, fat, and carbs, no wonder crisps are delicious. Swapping for vegetable crisps won’t help, as they are just as high in fat and salt as the potato kind, and any additional nutrients are going to be minimal. Baked crisps have around half the fat but are often made using additives like emulsifiers, making them more heavily processed, while pulse or lentil based snacks don’t fare much better. If you can make the switch to seeded crackers, you’ll be rewarded with extra fibre and protein without giving up crunch.

Healthiest choices

Smiths Salt’n’shake

An old classic, handily portioned so there’s less risk of overeating. Salt-free as long as you ignore the little blue sachet. Only 7.8g fat (and 0.6g saturates) per 100g, compared with 28.7g fat and 3.1g saturates in posher Tyrrells Naked-No Salt Crisps. 6x24g/£2

Available from most supermarkets

Deliciously Ella Lightly Salted Cracker Thins

Not quite crisps, but a diverse seed content, low in salt, and with more fibre and protein than traditional crisps. 100g/£2.50

Available from Waitrose and Ocado

