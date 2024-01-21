Baker Mayfield finds Cade Otton as Buccaneers tie Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield found TE Cade Otton for a touchdown pass late in the first half that tied the game at 10-10.
Here is how 94 national NFL experts see the Chiefs at Bills game unfolding.
An NFL analytics expert said referee Shawn Hochuli is known for making two types of calls. He is working the Chiefs’ game at Buffalo Bills.
On Saturday the model showed up in custom Kristin Juszczyk made bustier to support her fiancé Christian McCaffrey in his first playoffs game of the season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straigh
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
Bills Mafia answered the call. The Bills said hundreds of shovelers showed up ready to help clear the stadium. The team said it is overwhelmed by the support.
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to support the Chiefs in the playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all that went well in Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the end proved disappointing. The Packers are headed home after a crushing playoff loss. Love threw his second interception of the game with Green Bay trying to mount a late-game drive to prolong its season, and the Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead, falling 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night. “I think it’ll sting for a wh
The Northern Irishman’s previous biggest recovery with two rounds to go was from five shots back.
The Canadian rapper would've won around $1.379 million if the former UFC middleweight champion had been victorious.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
Two former No. 1 draft picks, and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL taking center stage in two NFL playoff games on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference. Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers' 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood's shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was ‘reckless.’ He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. dur
As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy moustache and players huddled around heaters, the true nature of the frosty weather in Kansas City set in.
Baltimore RavensThe human body is practically conditioned to express euphoria through movement, a fact even football players—and their coaches—seem to have ingrained. The Baltimore Ravens celebrated earning their slot in the AFC championship after defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 with a dance-off in their locker room, one where head coach John Harbaugh’s dancing seemed to hog the spotlight in a video the Ravens posted on X. Harbaugh’s jovial spirit extended to a post-game interview, where he m
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
RED DEER, Alta. — Rachel Homan of Ottawa will be playing in Sunday night's Grand Slam championship final at the Co-op Canadian Open. Homan, and her crew of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, defeated Jennifer Jones' Manitoba crew 8-3 in six ends in Saturday night's semifinal. Homan scored three in the first end, gave up two in the second, then counted one in the third followed by a steal of two in the fourth to take control of the match. Jones scored a single in the fi
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move to dismiss Lambert and bring in Roy, who hasn’t coached in the NHL in nearly a decade. Roy has been mentioned in consideration for several vacancies since. The Islanders have lost fou
In his latest Instagram post, Kelce nodded to the cold weather the team has recently been playing in