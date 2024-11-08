Bakersfield Congressman Vince Fong Discusses 2024 Election
"The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."
Frank Luntz said the vice president's decision "hurt her" on the campaign trail.
The Democratic senator urged Democrats to make the most of their limited time left in control of the Senate and White House.
CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.
Donald Trump’s wife reacted on social media as she prepares to return to the White House.
‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post
The late night host held back tears with a reminder of who had a "terrible night" as Trump won the election.
David Axelrod provided an unflattering description of what Democrats have become, saying this led to Kamala Harris' loss in the presidential election.
North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.
Some front pages pulled no punches when it came to covering the president-elect.
The GOP pundit asked Democrats to allow the president-elect to fulfill his mandate.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to former President Donald Trump. The independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
The conservative attorney said voters had "no excuse" to support a "depraved and brazen pathological liar" like the president-elect.
The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.
Presidential elections in America were front and center in the Russian state-controlled media, due to the widespread belief that Donald Trump’s return will all but guarantee the success of the floundering Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his morning broadcast on channel Solovyov Live, host Sergey Karnaukhov noted, “The new era has started. We’ll see what happens next.” Wednesday morning’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes was dedicated almost entirely to the topic of American election
Lichtman, a historian known for his predictions of presidential elections and who expected a Kamala Harris victory, is explaining what happened.
‘Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon,’ the Tesla CEO’s daughter wrote