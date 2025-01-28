Bakersfield expands economic opportunity program to downtown businesses
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
I guess I'm in my vegan era.
President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i
Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t
It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.
Melania Trump’s newest portrait has just released and many of her fans are claiming she’s out for revenge this presidential term. The first lady, dressed in a black power suit, stood with her hands pushed to the desk in the striking black and white photo. Melania’s portrait, taken in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House, impressed conservatives with her picture somewhat resembling her husband’s own serious-toned presidential portrait.
Jenner modeled Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture collection for Gabrielle Union, Lynda Carter and more starry guests
The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
The president did the predictable.
RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
The bodies of Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36 — who had gotten engaged three weeks before their deaths — were discovered on Dec. 26 at a resort in Hội An
Henry Louis Gates Jr. leaves the actress speechless after revealing her ancestor "basically created modern Europe" on 'Finding Your Roots'
The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.
The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024
On Sunday, Jan. 26, a nationwide immigration crackdown led to the arrest of 956 people, the most since Trump took office again, per ICE via the BBC
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.
The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.
President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I
With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...
The alleged victim is under 17 years old, prosecutors said.