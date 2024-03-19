Bakersfield Police Officer-Involved Shooting Body Cam Footage
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
“Are there days when I ask myself ‘What have I done?’ Yes," Grégoire Trudeau said in an interview with ELLE Canada.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer began playing his iconic song “Jack & Diane” before abruptly leaving the stage at the Ohio show.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker just perked up the election cycle with surprising comments about Trump.
The former president whiffed on an easy chance to criticize the Russian strongman over the death of Alexei Navalny.
The princess does indeed look “happy, relaxed, and healthy.”
Cheating rumors have resurfaced amid Kate Middleton’s absence from the public eye.
But he won't be supporting President Joe Biden either.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a heartfelt greeting along with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Irish Guards' preparations for their annual parade.
“You decided you needed a vacation and what followed was absolute depravity,” the Ohio judge said.
Andy Cohen wrote on Instagram that the late Natasha Richardson "unlocked a window into the world that I’d never considered" during their friendship
David Coots, a married father of five, has been charged with rape and assault, and his wife faces charges in connection with the case as well
Dua Lipa's 'jeans and a nice top' 'fit consisted of a black leather strapless design that was basically just three extra-wide belts sewn together to make a top.
The former heavyweight champion is jabbing the YouTuber-turned-boxer with daily training montages ahead of their bout.
Here's how much the average pro golf gets per post ... vs. the same for a golf influencer.
The debut episode of The Don Lemon Show was posted on X/Twitter and other platforms this morning, featuring the former CNN anchor’s contentious interview with Elon Musk. Their sit down, running just over an hour, led to Musk canceling a deal he had with Lemon to post some exclusive content on X. Lemon is still …
The controversy over the Princess of Wales' edited photos continues as the she remains reclusive following surgery The post Kate Middleton’s Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Grandchildren Was Altered, Too appeared first on TheWrap.
Rachael Ray is one of the most well-known celebrity chefs, but she has seen her fair share of controversies and hardships since her first show on Food Network.
Autumn Freeman demonstrated what "gender disappointment" looks like with a TikTok comparing her reactions during her first and second pregnancies
When squatters took over the home of Flash Shelton’s mother, officials were no help. So the handyman removed them himself. Now he offers squatter removal services for hire. How does he do it?
Hurley defended her decision to perform in a sex scene in her latest movie, "Strictly Confidential," which was directed by her son, Damian Hurley.