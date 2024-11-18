Balcarres, Sask., teacher who focuses on reconciliation wins Governor General's award

Balcarres, Sask., high school teacher Michele Schwab is a recipient of the 2024 Governor General's History Award for Excellence in Teaching. (Canada's National History Society/Youtube - image credit)

Michele Schwab wanted her students to make better connections with local Indigenous elders and knowledge keepers.

The Balcarres, Sask., teacher made this the focus in her classroom.

Now she's won a Governor General's History Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The citation for the award says her novel teaching techniques, "strengthened intergenerational bonds and reflected the unique and diverse strengths and backgrounds of the students involved."

The prize, administered by Canada's National History Society, recognizes teachers and other community members who demonstrate innovative and impactful approaches to teaching Canadian history.

Schwab, who teaches at the Balcarres Community School, about 85 kilometres northeast of Regina, was given the honour after creating a storytelling project that involved launching a magazine with her students.

Her Grade 11 and 12 students embarked on a series of in-depth and culturally appropriate interviews with elders and knowledge carriers from the Star Blanket Cree Nation, Little Black Bear First Nation, Okanese First Nation and Peepeekisis Cree Nation. The students then teamed up to produce art pieces, editorials and poems to reflect what the elders and knowledge keepers had shared.

"They were very honest and forthcoming," Schwab said of the participants during an interview with Shauna Powers on Saskatoon Weekend. "It really fostered amazing discussions in our classroom. And it also made valuable connections for these students to see these very prominent people in their communities as human beings."

The final result was a magazine, Ôtāhcimōwiniwāwa Kākistāwētinīki Ōtēsi Nīkan (Their Stories That Echo Into The Future), released at a launch party that brought together the elders and community members who contributed to the project.

For Schwab, the focus on oral storytelling was key to the success of the magazine.

"I really believe that students learn the best by real world learning and I'm very blessed that I am surrounded by an incredible community, incredible colleagues and people that are always willing to share and become part of my ideas and my classroom environment," she said.

"Having the opportunity to allow that to happen in a very real world way, and then allowing students to be able to digest that and then present it in a way that speaks to them."

Schwab, who is not Indigenous, has produced numerous teaching projects aimed at connecting her students to Indigenous culture and exploring the 94 Calls to Action.

This year nine recipients were awarded the Governor General's History Award for Excellence in Teaching. Each received a $2,500 cash prize and a medal, along with $1,000 for their school. Schwab was Saskatchewan's sole recipient.