Bald Eagle Feared Injured Deemed Simply 'Too Fat To Fly'

A bald eagle in Missouri believed to be injured turned out to have a different problem ― overeating.

The bird of prey had been captured by the Missouri Department of Conservation after someone spotted it on the edge of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield and reported that it was hurt, parks officials wrote on Facebook last week.

But instead of finding any injuries, X-rays revealed the eagle was just very full of food.

The eagle was “engorged” with raccoon, the park said, adding that the bird was, “in other words, too fat to fly.”

The post included an X-ray image that shows a raccoon’s paw inside the eagle’s stomach. The raccoon was probably roadkill before it became a meal, according to the park.

The stuffed bird was rehabilitated before being released back in the wild.

The Missouri Department of Conservation also shared the news, noting that the bird had been “grounded” by “some real good eating.”

Quite a few people on social media found the eagle’s predicament pretty relatable.

me as a bird https://t.co/N4N2J0hVTf — Elvia Limón (@elvialimon) August 28, 2024

Me after getting a cheesesteak at Lower after the game Saturday https://t.co/KOIhptJmpc — iolar (@1ittleknownfact) August 31, 2024

Same bald eagle, same. https://t.co/XsQuXAbCDN — DI Jimmy Perez (@Bparthun) August 27, 2024

Some days, I really relate to birds. https://t.co/syyx9IgmdU — Timothy Huyer (@tim4hire) August 27, 2024

Roadkill is a “common” food source for bald eagles, according to the National Eagle Center in Minnesota. Though the large birds are predators that typically catch live prey, the nonprofit notes they are also “opportunistic” and “won’t turn down a free meal.”

