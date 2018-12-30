Bald Eagle Lands on College Football Fan Before Playoff in Arlington, Texas

A bald eagle landed on a Notre Dame fan ahead of the Cotton Bowl Classic at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, December 29.

The impressive bird was seen landing on fans during the national anthem, just before the game between Notre Dame and the Clemson Tigers.

The animal eventually returned to his handler on the field, Yahoo Sports reported. The Clemson Tigers won the game 30-3. Credit: Matthew Gillespie via Storyful