The Bald Eagle Is Officially The National Bird Of The U.S.

The bald eagle, a powerful symbol of the U.S., has officially become the country’s national bird.

The move came Tuesday with President Joe Biden signing a bill into law to amend the United States Code. The raptor had already served to represent American strength for nearly 250 years; Congress designated it the national emblem in 1782.

The bipartisan bill had been introduced in the Senate months ago by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.). It passed Congress unanimously.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength,” Klobuchar said in a statement following the bill’s passage.

“In Minnesota, we know a thing or two about eagles: we are home to one of the largest populations of bald eagles in the country as well as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha,” she added. “With the passage of our legislation, the bald eagle will now officially be recognized as our nation’s national bird.”