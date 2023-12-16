Baldur's Gate 3 developer explains Game Pass decision

Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has explained why it won't be available on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

The hugely-acclaimed RPG released on PC and PlayStation 5 earlier this year, and finally came to Xbox Series X|S last week. Despite Microsoft's ability to get some of the biggest titles in gaming onto its subscription service, Larian has stated that Baldur's Gate 3 won't be one of them.

Studio founder Swen Vincke told IGN that: "We always said from the get-go, 'it wasn't going to be on Game Pass, it's not going to be on Game Pass.'"

He explained: "We made a big game, so I think there's a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay. We don't charge you any micro-transactions on top of it, so you get what you pay for.

"Upfront it's a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games."

Larian has had an incredible amount of success with Baldur's Gate 3 since its release in August – and not just through selling a lot of copies of the title.

Not only does it still boast the highest Metacritic score of the year to date, it recently won six prizes at The Game Awards 2023 – including both the fully public-voted Players' Voice award and the Game of the Year title, where it was nominated alongside Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

