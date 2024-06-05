Baldwin announces reality show while awaiting trial

Baldwin is well known for his role as Jack Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock [Getty Images]

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are set to star in their own reality TV show about their family.

The couple, who have seven children all under the age of 10, said The Baldwins will air on US cable network TLC in 2025.

The family shared the announcement on Instagram with a teaser video, captioned: "We’ve got an exciting announcement to share!"

However, the decision to do the show has been criticised due to Alec Baldwin's forthcoming trial.

The actor is set to stand trial in July for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of Western movie Rust in 2021.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot with a gun Mr Baldwin was using during a rehearsal on the set of Rust, which was being filmed in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

Mr Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger, and only drew back the hammer of the pistol, but if convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

The movie's weapons handler who loaded a gun for actor Baldwin, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was later sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Following the announcement of The Baldwins, the 66-year-old actor was criticised on social media for signing up to the show.

Writing on X/Twitter, broadcaster Piers Morgan said: "My god... the repulsive shamelessness of doing this when you’re facing a criminal trial for shooting a woman dead, and when you constantly attack the media for invading your privacy."

The BBC has contacted representatives for Baldwin for comment.

In the teaser video for the show, the couple, who married in 2012, are seen at home with their children.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.

"Home is the place we love to be most," Alec Baldwin says in the video.

His 40-year-old wife Hilaria is a yoga instructor and entrepreneur.

A statement from TLC said: "Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago.

"In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids.

"For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

Baldwin is best known for his role as Jack Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock and for his portrayal of Donald Trump on sketch show Saturday Night Live.

