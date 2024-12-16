Bali Nine drug smugglers 'relieved' to be back in Australia

(L-R, background) Martin Stephens, Michael Czugaj, Scott Rush, Mathew Norman and Si Yi Chen inside a room in Bali International Airport during a handover process for their return [EPA]

The five remaining members of the infamous "Bali Nine" drug ring say they are "relieved and happy" to be home in Australia, after serving nearly 20 years in Indonesian prisons.

Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj arrived back in the country on Sunday following years of lobbying by Australia on their behalf.

"They look forward, in time, to reintegrating back into and contributing to society," said a statement issued on behalf of the men and their families.

The high-profile case began in 2005 when Indonesia caught nine young Australians trying to smuggle 8.3kg (18lb) of heroin out of Bali strapped to their bodies.

The eight men and one woman were arrested at an airport and hotel in Bali after a tip-off from Australian police.

The case made global headlines when two of the gang's ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed by firing squad in 2015 - sparking a diplomatic row between neighbours Indonesia and Australia.

Other members of the Bali Nine - most of whom were aged under 21 - were handed sentences of either 20 years or life in prison.

The case put a spotlight on Indonesia's strict drug laws, some of the most stringent in the world.

One of the nine, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died of cancer in prison in 2018. Shortly afterwards, Renae Lawrence, then 41, the only woman among the group, had her sentence commuted after spending almost 13 years in prison and returned to Australia the same year.

Indonesia did not commute the sentences of the remaining five, now aged 38 to 48, and they were transported back to Australia as prisoners. However the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that the men are effectively free to live unhindered in Australian society.

In a statement confirming their release, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said although the five men committed serious offences, "it was time for them to come home".

"Australia respects Indonesia's sovereignty and legal processes and... I have conveyed my personal appreciation to President Prabowo [Subianto] for his act of compassion," he said.

The men and their families also said they were "immensely grateful" to Prabowo.

They also thanked the lawyers, diplomats and government figures who had helped advocate for them over the past two decades, before asking for privacy.

"The welfare of the men is a priority, they will need time and support, and we hope and trust our media and community will make allowance for this."