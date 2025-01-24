Balitmore Blast look to keep momentum going after 7-1 start to season

The Baltimore Blast are off to a scorching hot 7-1 start this year. But if you ask the head coach for the Blast, David Bascome, about this 7-1 start he’ll tell you the results are great but it’s the quick growth of the younger players that’s been the most surprising part. “Getting the results has been crucial because we need them to make playoffs so it’s been a really good spirit because as we do well in getting the results you can be harder on the players," says Bascome.