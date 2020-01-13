Ball Is Life: Dog Attends Celtics Game in Boston

The Boston Celtics enjoyed multi-species hometown support during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday, January 11.

Footage shared by Doireann Tarrant shows a dog sporting a Marcus Smart jersey sitting on a man’s lap and drinking from a bowl of water during the game. Smart played just over 21 minutes on Saturday — tallying six assists and four points.

The extra hometown support paid off as the Celtics defeated the Pelicans 140 to 105.

According to TD Garden’s accessibility policy, service dogs who are “trained to provide services and tasks for persons with disabilities” are allowed in, but “support or companion animals” are not. Storyful has reached out to TD Garden for comment. Credit: Doireann Tarrant via Storyful