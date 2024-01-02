Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes confirms UK digital release date

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has landed on digital platforms in the UK as a New Year treat.

Following its recent run in cinemas, the movie is now available to rent for £15.99 or buy for £19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers in the UK.

It was previously made available to buy for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 in the US from December 19 from the likes of Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and others.

If you'd rather get the prequel movie physically, pre-orders for the special edition Steelbook are open now, although there's no current release date.

For those of you not aware, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set decades before the events of the main Hunger Games films.

It tells the story of how Coriolanus Snow rose through the ranks of the Capitol and sets the scene for his eventual rise to become the authoritarian President of Panem – and ultimate villain.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes may not have performed as well at the box office as the main four films by some margin, but it received solid reviews.

Digital Spy's review, which gave the film four stars, reads: "Although there might be some who question whether the history of Panem and the Hunger Games needed to be filled out, the decision over where to set the prequel proves to be a smart one.

"It's more interesting to see the person behind the villainous president we came to know rather than a prequel of Snow just being his usual evil self.

"Tom Blyth is excellent in the challenging role, hinting enough at how Snow could become the person we knew, as well as highlighting the internal struggle."

The movie also sets out further details about how the Hunger Games were established, including a Snow family connection to their creation.

Speaking prior to the movie's release, director Francis Lawrence said he had considered splitting The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes into two movies, but decided against it after recalling the reaction from Hunger Games fans to Mockingjay being split into two parts.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is available to buy or rent in the UK from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more.

