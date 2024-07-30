Ballerina Farm Influencer Hannah Neeleman and Husband Answer the 'No. 1 Question' They Get About Their Family

"How many kids do you plan on having?" the couple, who share eight children, was asked on TikTok recently

Hannah Neeleman, Ballerina Farm/Instagram Hannah Neeleman and husband Daniel

Social media star Hannah Neeleman and her husband Daniel Neeleman are answering fans' most burning question.

The pair recently took to Hannah's TikTok page to answer one fan who asked, "How many kids do you plan on having?"

"This is by far the number one question that we've gotten," Hannah noted.



Daniel hinted at the possibility of the couple expanding their family even more.

"We don't really have a number," he added. "We're just kind of going for it."

Hannah and Daniel share eight children, ranging from ages 6 months to 12 years old, and often open up about their lives on their 328-acre farm in Kamas, Utah on social media.

Hannah is a self-proclaimed "ballerina farmer" — a nod to her former career as a dancer and her and Daniel's lives as farmers — and "queen of the 'trad wives' " due to her traditional lifestyle.

The TikTok clip wasn't the first time Hannah and Daniel, who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, discussed having more children.

"It’s very much a matter of prayer for me," Hannah said in a profile with The Times of London published on Saturday, July 27. "I’m, like, ‘God, is it time to bring another one to the Earth?’ And I’ve never been told no.”

Daniel quipped, “But for whatever reason it’s exactly nine months [after a baby] that she’s ready for the next one."

Although Hannah insisted "it's definitely a matter of prayer," her husband maintained, "It’s a matter of prayer but somehow it’s exactly nine months."

For now, Hannah is content with the life she and Daniel share, she said.

“I feel like we’re doing what God wants,” she said.

Daniel, whose father is JetBlue founder David Neeleman, agreed, adding, "We're on his errand a little bit."

The couple have 20 million followers across both of their social media channels and also run their business, Ballerina Farm, which sells meat, kitchen goods and accessories, spices and more.



