‘Ballers’ Superfan Elizabeth Warren Says She’d Love Dwayne Johnson to Run for President

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is a known fan of HBO’s “Ballers.” The bro-centric football comedy even paid tribute to the politician in the show’s Season 5 premiere, with star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seen reading a copy of her 2017 book “The Fight Is Our Fight.” (Warren even tipped her hat to the visual reference back in August via Twitter, embedded below.)

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Warren dished on all things “Ballers,” which retires this season. “Why would people be surprised that I like ‘Ballers?’ It’s got The Rock! What’s not to love?” she said. “It’s an interesting story that’s different from much of what’s on television. The issues they’ve tackled on ‘Ballers’ are real.”

It’s long been bandied about that Johnson might one day run for president, and the actor even confirmed it himself at the recent Los Angeles Comic Con. “I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to it. I’ll just say that,” said the action star, who previously told Vanity Fair that a presidential run “would be a great opportunity to help people.”

So when asked by EW what Warren thinks about Johnson’s possible run, she said, “I would welcome him to the race. I know he would fight for the principles that he believes in — he’s my kind of guy!” Warren also added, “Who doesn’t like The Rock? And I have to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices — don’t they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts…Oh man, it is eye candy.”

Overall, Warren said she’s happy with HBO’s decision to end “Ballers” after five years. “I have to say, five seasons feels just right for this show. I’m glad they’re not hanging on until they jump the shark and then you roll your eyes and stop watching because it’s not any good. I think they’ve done a really nice job of five seasons that have a lot of development for each of the main characters,” she told EW.

Warren is also a big fan of another HBO series, “Game of Thrones,” as she revealed earlier this year.

You love to see it: @TheRock reading “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class” by @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/YPh3Uwp7aC — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) August 26, 2019

