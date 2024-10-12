Balloon crashes, catches fire in NW Albuquerque
Balloon crashes, catches fire in NW Albuquerque
Balloon crashes, catches fire in NW Albuquerque
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
"I call it the dead dog state."
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen who pleaded guilty to beating his high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat must serve 35 years in prison before the possibility of parole, the state’s high court reaffirmed Friday.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
He was arrested several days after when detectives posed as the victim on a smartphone app, police said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
Kirkland Warren, 28, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Meshay Melendez, 27, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a fresh pot shot at Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday on the morning after Hurricane Milton ripped through the state. The Republican governor defended his decision not to take calls from Harris, saying the vice president should not “inject herself” into the storm response and recovery effort. “She’s trying to inject herself into this because of her ...
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of a fatal stabbing.A Hamilton man who stabbed his 16-year-old cousin at a family barbecue in 2023 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman delivered that verdict in a standing room-only courtroom on Friday. Goodman will sentence Laureano (Lawrence) Bistoyong at a later date. Goodman called it a "heartbreaking event" that started out as a joyful birthday party.Around 50 people came to the courth
A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man who was left clinging to an ice chest in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat was stranded in waters roiled by Hurricane Milton.
A 46-year-old woman from Longueuil, Que., who allegedly threw boiling water at a 10-year-old boy as he walked by her home is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Stéphanie Borel was arrested following the attack on Oct. 2 that left the boy with serious burns to his head, face, torso and back.She was released the same day on a promise to appear and under conditions, including not contacting the child and his family, said the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). Borel is exp
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
MONTREAL — Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on Friday in connection with an Old Montreal fire last week that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter from France, police said.
William Norwood III, of Greer, also took a Metropolitan police helmet back to South Carolina and lied to FBI agents about it.
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.
Online petitions to reinstate a former Ottawa firefighter who was fired for his involvement in an altercation with a non-binary colleague have garnered hundreds of signatures and demonstrate widespread support for his return, according to the professional association that launched them.The Ottawa Professional Fire Fighters' Association (OPFFA) launched the trio of petitions Sept. 28, three days after Eric Einagel was found not guilty of assaulting and choking fellow rookie Ash Weaver during a ph
Seth South was charged with two counts of murder and allegedly assaulted a detective