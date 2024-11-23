Balloon release for boy killed at party
Family and friends honored a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a party in National City last Friday.
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder
The former talk show host has been living a quiet life in the English countryside with wife Portia de Rossi
Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
An 81-year-old woman has died after a dog attack at her northern Ontario home, police said Friday.
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children has been communicating with authorities daily from Eastern Europe, even telling them how he did it, but has not committed to returning home, a sheriff said Thursday.
Pat King, centre, is surrounded by supporters as he leaves the Ottawa Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)Pat King, a key figure in what became the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in early 2022, has been found guilty of five charges for his role in the protest.Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland delivered his decision at the Ottawa Courthouse on Friday morning.King has been found guilty of five charges: two counts of disobeying a court order and one
Susan Smith drowned her two sons in 1994
The actress shares her teenage daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 6, with husband Cash Warren
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
The actress shared a throwback with her fans from a sexy 2000 photo shoot she did, soon after 'Beverly Hills, 90210' ended
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
The former NFL star and his wife are already parents to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett
King Charles' beloved Scottish home looks unrecognisable as it transformed into a snow-covered winter wonderland. See here…
MSNBC "needed" to keep the anchor after parent company Comcast announced plans to spin off several NBCUniversal channels, one executive said.
A Saskatchewan principal convicted of sexual assault in 2023 will have another chance to clear his name.The principal was accused of grabbing a Grade 7 student's butt in a school hallway in September 2021. He was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.On April 26, 2023, he was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by two years probation and a host of additional orders as a result of the sexual interference conviction.The principal appealed his conviction and sentence. On Nov.