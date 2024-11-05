Ballot Errors Delay Voting in Alabama's St Clair County

Polls will be open an extra two hours in St Clair County, Alabama, on November 5 after incorrect ballots were delivered to several voting locations in Pell City, officials said.

The errors in the ballots did not relate to the presidential election, but rather a state constitutional amendment concerning land ownership rights, Statewide Amendment 1, and a local amendment that will determine who may vote for education boards in the county.

Mayor of Pell City Bill Pruitt said many ballots were printed “without the amendments on the back.”

“This issue did not come to light until the inspectors opened the ballots this morning,” Pruitt wrote in a Facebook post. “I understand your frustration if you have been impacted by this problem, as I have been in line since 6:25. This is in no way the fault of the poll workers, who are volunteers and doing the best they can.”

Among those waiting to vote was Brooke Robinson, who, at 11:40 am, posted these images of a line outside a polling location in Pell City. “I’ve been waiting to vote since 7:06 am,” Robinson wrote.

Judge Philip Seay, the presiding circuit judge of St Clair County, ordered that voting hours be extended to 9 pm.

Pruitt said in the afternoon that corrected ballots had been delivered to the impacted polling locations. Credit: Brooke Robinson via Storyful