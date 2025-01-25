Ballot initiative to make California an independent country cleared to gather signatures

The Daily Beast

President Donald Trump called for the MSNBC cable news network to be shuttered in an evening rant on Truth Social. Reacting to reports that CNN is planning to lay off hundreds of employees amidst a ratings crisis, Trump wrote on his social media platform: “MSDNC is even worse than CNN. They shouldn’t have a right to broadcast — Only in America!” It was a clear shot at MSNBC, with “MSDNC” being a portmanteau of the Democratic National Convention’s DNC and the left-leaning broadcast network. The “