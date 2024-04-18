Ballymena: Chloe Mitchell murder accused given crown court date

A man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell has been told he will appear at crown court in May.

Ms Mitchell's remains were found days after she went missing in summer 2023.

Brandon Rainey, of James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder and attempting to prevent the burial of the 21-year-old's body.

Some people in the public gallery at Ballymena Magistrates' Court shouted out at 27-year-old Mr Rainey as the brief hearing ended.

The gallery was full of relatives and friends of Ms Mitchell as Mr Rainey appeared from custody by video link.

When asked if he had anything to say to the charges, the defendant replied: "Not today".

When he was subsequently asked if he wished to make a written statement , he said: "Not at this point, no".

Mr Rainey was told told he must appear at Belfast Crown Court on 24 May to be arraigned on the charges.

Outside the courthouse, there were further angry scenes as some people shouted towards a relative of the defendant in the grounds of the court.

Earlier, Ms Mitchell's family led a walk - including relatives, neighbours and friends - from King George's Park to the courthouse.

They carried photographs of her and banners reading: "Justice for Chloe".