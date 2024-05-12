Balmoral Show 2024: What you need to know

Thousands of people are expected to attend Balmoral Show [PA]

Sheep shearing, show jumping and stock judging.

It is that time of year again.

Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event, kicks off in just a few days' time.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn for the four-day annual event.

So what can visitors expect? We have some of your questions answered.

Where and when is the Balmoral Show?

This year, the show runs from Wednesday 15 May to Saturday 18 May.

It is being held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn.

A showjumper at the 2023 Balmoral Show [Pacemaker]

What time does the Balmoral Show open?

Gates open at 09:30 BST and there is a packed programme of events for each day.

The highlights on day one include the young stock championship and parade, as well as show jumping in the main arena.

It will also be a busy day in the cattle rings where Aberdeen Angus and Hereford will be among the breeds on display.

A floral art competition will take place in the shearing pavilion later in the afternoon.

[Pacemaker]

The many activities on Thursday include interbreed stock judging in the cattle rings, while the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team will take to the main arena at noon.

Later, there is the horse parade in the main arena with a dressage display in the P&O Ferries arena in late afternoon.

On Friday, the senior sheep shearing heats will be happening and there will also be a heavy horse parade.

Saturday will see the young farmer games and a Six Nations wool handling competition.

How to get a Balmoral Show ticket

Organisers of the Balmoral Show ask that you buy tickets online in advance of travelling to the show. But they can also be bought at the gate, if necessary.

Tickets can be bought online on any of the show days.

They are day specific and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Sophie Farr was among the competitors at the Balmoral Show in 2023 [Pacemaker]

How much do Balmoral Show tickets cost?

Adult (Over 18): £25 pre show or £27 gate price

Seniors (Over 65): £19 pre show or £20 gate price

Youth (12-18 years): £18 pre show or £19 gate price

Children (5-11 years): £3 pre show or £4 gate price

Under fives: Free

How do I get to the Balmoral Show?

The Balmoral Showgrounds are located just outside Lisburn.

Those travelling to the event are encouraged to make use of public transport.

If you are travelling by train, the nearest station is Lisburn Train Station which is less than 15 minutes away from the event.

A complimentary shuttle service will run from the station to the showgrounds, operating regularly throughout the day.

The last shuttle bus will leave 30 minutes after the show closes each day.

By car:

From the west and north west: Take the M1 to junction eight and follow the signs

From Lisburn: Take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and follow the signs

From Belfast and the north east: Travel south on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow signs to Balmoral Park

From the south: Take the A1 dual carriageway and follow the signs.

Can I park at the Balmoral Show?

Car parking is available on the showgrounds at a daily rate of £10 per car.

It can be paid by cash only on the day of your visit.

Organisers advise to buy show tickets in advance and to arrive early so that site entry can be quick and easy.

Samual and Ray Charles from Cookstown were among the visitors in 2023 [Pacemaker]

Is it family friendly (including the dog)?

Yes for the family, but no for the dog - unless it is an assistance dog.

There are plenty of activities for all ages, including children.

There is a funfair, sensory bus, educational displays and the "kidz farm".

There is a strict no dogs policy at Balmoral Show with the exception of those taking part in displays or assistance dogs.

Visitors with dogs will not be able to enter and they are not allowed to remain in cars in the car parks.

What accessibility provisions are in place?

The Balmoral Show website gives full details on the accessibility measures in place including:

Toilet facilities

Baby changing and feeding facilities

A High Dependency Unit

Accessible parking

Wheelchair and mobility scooter hire

Sensory guidance on smells, sounds and lighting

There is also a new accessibility map which highlights important support across the showgrounds.

What will the weather be like?

Will you need an umbrella at Balmoral like Ciara and Darcy Mollan did in 2023? [Pacemaker]

There will be a change in the weather for the week ahead with more unsettled conditions likely and a return to cooler temperatures - the mid or high teens, more typical of this time of year than what we have seen over the past few days.

The current forecast suggests a sunshine and showers weather pattern which would allow for some dry spells too, and winds are not forecast to be strong.

