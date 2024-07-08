We can talk all we want about the first-place Orioles’ All-Star snubs - namely Anthony Santander and Craig Kimbrel. One guy who was a lock to represent the Birds in the All-Star game is Corbin Burnes. "[I’m] excited to be a part of another All-Star game, honored to represent the Orioles in the American League," said the O's ace. Burnes, in his first season with the Orioles, was named to his fourth consecutive All-Star game on Sunday night. While fans may have anticipated this when the 29-year-old was acquired from the Brewers in February, Burnes didn't make any predictions. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/baseball/orioles/baltimore-ace-and-baltimore-native-heading-to-midsummer-classic