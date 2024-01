Whether seeing snow in the forecast elicits feelings of dread or joy, depends a lot on what you do for a living. For Vincent Ayd..Owner of AYD Hardware in Towson, it means he can finally sell some shovels. “I have inventory that I'd like to sell this year. Because storing inventory is not a good thing. Today - the first customer was ice melt. Second was a snow shovel. So hopefully we're gonna get to where we need to be in reducing this inventory level."