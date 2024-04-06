Baltimore bridge collapse dive team recovers body of third construction worker
Dive teams on Friday recovered the body of a third construction worker at the site of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collaposed on 26 March when a cargo ship collided with it.
The worker was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, according to a Friday statement from the disaster site’s Unified Command group.
“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” Colonel Roland L Butler, Jr, Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, added in the statement. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” he said.
This is breaking news and will be updated with new information.