Baltimore bridge collapse dive team recovers body of third construction worker

President Joe Biden, aboard Marine One, takes an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Friday, April 5, 2024, as seen from an accompanying aircraft (AP)

Dive teams on Friday recovered the body of a third construction worker at the site of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collaposed on 26 March when a cargo ship collided with it.

The worker was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, according to a Friday statement from the disaster site’s Unified Command group.

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” Colonel Roland L Butler, Jr, Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, added in the statement. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” he said.

This is breaking news and will be updated with new information.