Baltimore Bridge collapse: government to sue owner of ship
The US government is suing the owner of the container ship that struck and destroyed the iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March.
The Department of Justice announced on Thursday it was pursuing a civil negligence case against Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy, the owner and operator of the Dali ship.
The department says the tragedy, which killed six, was “avoidable” and is calling for the companies to pay $100 million in cleanup costs.