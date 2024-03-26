Baltimore bridge partially collapses after collusion with cargo ship; rescue underway

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore partially collapsed early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship, authorities said.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge," the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) said on X early Tuesday. "Traffic is being detoured."

The extent of the damage remains unclear but videos posted on social media showed a large vessel crashing into the bridge, causing it to collapse. Police said they were notified of the incident at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.

Baltimore Mayor Brendon Scott said on X that he was aware of the incident and was en route to the bridge. "Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," he said.

USA TODAY has contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency response agencies for comment.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a 1.6-mile, 4-lane bridge that crosses over the Patapsco River, according to the MDTA. It opened in 1977.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship crash; damage unknown