Baltimore bridge press conference livestream: Watch NTSB give updates on collapse investigation

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland into the Patapsco River.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon ET and will be led by NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

The NTSB has launched an investigation into the bridge's collapse, which happened early Tuesday when it was struck by a large cargo ship.

A massive search effort remains underway for six construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed. Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of impact and were plunged into the Patapsco River. There were also multiple contractors on the bridge who were repairing potholes, said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld.

Two people were rescued in the initial hours of the search, James Wallace, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department, said. One person was unharmed and the other remains in "very serious condition."

Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland, declared a state of emergency and said he is working with an interagency team to "quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration." President Joe Biden has been briefed on the collapse and the ongoing search and rescue efforts, the White House said, adding that he will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day.

