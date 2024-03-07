Baltimore brings in more HBCU events

The CIAA Tournament is over, but that isn't stopping the Maryland Sports Commission from bringing in more events to Baltimore in support of HBCUs. The MSC wants to give HBCUs a platform to shine and bring in more people to experience Baltimore. The CIAA Tournament is the latest example. "It's bringing people during a needed time for the city where tourism is down. We're putting people in hotel rooms, they're eating in our restaurants, they're identifying with the culture that makes up this great city, and then they're going home and talking about their world-class experience in Baltimore," says Terry Hasseltine, executive director of Maryland Sports Commission.