Carlos Raba is a master of two arts. Many people know him for his made-from-scratch tacos at Clavel, but if you go just around the corner from the restaurant, you will find another hidden gem. “I’m passing along an art like how I pass along in the restaurant making tortillas. I’m doing here with martial arts,” says Carlos Raba. Not just any martial arts. The gym teaches Ju-Jitsu, self-defense martial arts.