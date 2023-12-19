Baltimore County Council votes to strengthen OIG through two bills

Reuters
House Democrats are calling on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the U.S. Supreme Court's handling of Donald Trump's bid for immunity in the federal case accusing the former Republican president of seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss. In a Dec. 15 letter to the justice, the group of Democrats cited involvement by Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, in alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the top court's recent ethics code of conduct. "We strongly implore you to exercise your discretion and recuse yourself from this and any other decisions in the case of United States v. Trump," Representative Hank Johnson, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee's court subcommittee, and seven other Democrats wrote.