Baltimore County Councilmembers condemn contentious power project
All seven Baltimore County Councilmembers are cosponsoring a resolution to push back against a contentious power line project. The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project includes 70 miles of proposed transmission lines through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick Counties. Members of the local legislative body penned a resolution to "[encourage] the Maryland Public Service Commission to reject the MPRP." In the resolution, the council said is opposing the plan, in part, because of its 'potential to harm Baltimore County farms, wetlands, streams, homes and residents.'