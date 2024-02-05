Baltimore County fire union says shortage is impacting safety
Baltimore County firefighters are working to draw attention to short-staffing and overtime issues plaguing the district. Retired firefighters will demonstrate outside of Monday's Baltimore County Council hearing. According to the fire union, the department is short 120 people, the most they've ever seen. Overtime is $7-8 million more than budgeted. Fire department officials contest that the shortage number is 47, not 120, as reported by the union.