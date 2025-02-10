The Baltimore County Police Department has launched an aggressive recruitment campaign
An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.
Trump’s appearance at the game marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended the annual NFL championship.
Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos
The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr
The teen gave a victim impact statement at the couple's sentencing that displayed “maturity and composure beyond her years,” per a district attorney
"He should maybe grab the reins if he doesn’t like Musk running the show."
"Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he will announce on Monday that the United States will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico, as well as other import duties later in the week.
"An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired Sunday during the Super Bowl preshow.
[Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b
President Donald Trump and a long list of VIPs are headed to the Super Bowl in style. First daughter Ivanka Trump shared her window view from Air Force One in a video posted on X. “En route to the Super Bowl,” she wrote, posting a video of clear skies seen aboard the presidential jet.
The youngest Trump is notoriously private, but archived interviews with Donald and Melania Trump hold clues.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci
For the Israeli hostages freed Saturday, the suffering did not end when Hamas militants paraded their frail and gaunt figures on a stage in Gaza ahead of their release to the Red Cross.
President Trump on Sunday said that he has revoked the security clearances of people he doesn’t respect, days after he said he would end former President Biden’s security clearance. “There are people that we don’t respect, if there are people that we thought that were breaking the law, that came very close to it in…
President Trump says he has had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, telling the New York Post that the two leaders have spoken and he’d “better not say” how many times. Trump, who during his presidential campaign vowed to end the Russian-Ukraine war quickly, expressed sorrow over the loss…
President Trump doubled the damages he is seeking from CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, which needs FCC approval for its pending merger.
OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.