Baltimore County Police honoring 150th anniversary with 5K run

Local Journalism Initiative
OTTAWA — January 23, 2024 A federal judge has deemed the government's application of the Emergencies Act to disperse convoy protests in early 2022 as excessive, citing an infringement on protesters' Charter rights. Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley expressed that, while the protests revealed an unacceptable breakdown of public order, the government's use of the Emergencies Act lacked the qualities of reasonableness, such as justification, transparency, and intelligibility. Mosley emphasized t