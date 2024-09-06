Baltimore County police joins FBI Cyber Task Force
The Baltimore County Police Department is joining the FBI's Cyber Task Force as the first local agency to take part in the law enforcement effort. Police Chief Robert McCullough announced the new partnership at a news conference Friday morning. He said county police and the FBI are partnering to establish a new cyber investigative team in the police department. As part of this collaboration, two county police corporals -- Jasmine Fleet, a 14-year veteran of the department, and Gregory Depew a 19-year veteran -- will undergo training as cyber investigators at the Secret Service's National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Alabama. They will also have access to federal resources to conduct digital forensic investigations and cryptocurrency tracing.