Baltimore County residents voice expectations for new county executive

As the position of Baltimore County Executive prepares to become vacant in January, community members gathered Tuesday night to express their expectations for the new leader. Over 70 residents signed up to share their thoughts on the qualities they desire in a caretaker for the county. The crowded meeting drew attention to critical issues affecting the community, with many speakers emphasizing their desire for a new executive who is ethical and accountable. Meg O'Hare, a resident of Carney, highlighted the importance of integrity. "I want somebody who is ethical and not touched by scandal and believes in the office of the inspector general because everybody needs to be held accountable," she said.