Baltimore County residents voice expectations for new county executive

As the position of Baltimore County Executive prepares to become vacant in January, community members gathered Tuesday night to express their expectations for the new leader. Over 70 residents signed up to share their thoughts on the qualities they desire in a caretaker for the county. The crowded meeting drew attention to critical issues affecting the community, with many speakers emphasizing their desire for a new executive who is ethical and accountable. Meg O’Hare, a resident of Carney, highlighted the importance of integrity. “I want somebody who is ethical and not touched by scandal and believes in the office of the inspector general because everybody needs to be held accountable,” she said. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/homepage-showcase/baltimore-county-residents-voice-expectations-for-new-executive-amid-upcoming-vacancy

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of the Picture as Don Jr. Appears with New Squeeze

    Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in Palm Beach with a new girlfriend on Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed with new photos. Trump Jr., 46, was pictured with Bettina Anderson, 38, a Palm Beach socialite, on Monday night. Trump Jr. is still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, but his romance with Anderson is reportedly an “open secret” in the Florida town. Anderson also shared a birthday message from the future first son on her Instagram stories. “Many Have Said You’re Aging Out But I Think You’re Perfe

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Russian Pipe Bomb Hoax Kills Innocent Woman

    A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

  • Syria Could Be the Beginning of the End of Russia’s Ambitions

    Our columnists write how the house of cards that Vladimir Putin has so carefully stacked is folding before our eyes

  • Opinion - Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A modern-day Teapot Dome scandal waiting to happen

    So much for America First!

  • Trump’s Utterly Absurd Take On Birthright Citizenship Involves Walking Infants

    The president-elect appeared very confused about how American citizenship is conferred.

  • Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

    The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.

  • Major City Eyed as Ground Zero for Trump’s Mass Deportations

    Alina Habba, the lawyer who President-elect Donald Trump says will serve as an Oval Office counselor, falsely claimed Tuesday that Trump did not separate migrant children from their families in his first term, a day after his top incoming border official admitted “it may happen” again. “I’m not looking to separate families at all,” Tom Homan, who Trump plans to appoint as his “border czar,” told a GOP holiday party in Chicago on Monday evening. “That’s not my goal. My goal is to enforce the law,

  • Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Releasing Fragrance Ad Featuring Jill Biden: ‘I Find it Hard to Believe I’m Saying This, but It’s Beneath You’

    On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • Netanyahu makes it clear: Biden is no longer in charge

    ANALYSIS: US-Israel policy appears to now be fully running through Mar-a-Lago after shocking developments in the Golan Heights, writes John Bowden

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Poilievre's 'Santa Claus' quip trivialized Inuit presence in Arctic, says national Inuit leader

    The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata

  • JD Vance Ohio Hometown Split on Mom’s Appeals to Honor VP-Elect

    Vice President-elect JD Vance’s mother pleaded with her son’s Ohio hometown last week to officially recognize him for winning the second-highest office in the land—only to come up against a divided city council and concerns about her son’s hardline MAGA views. “I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and, as you know, he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home,” Beverly Aikins, Vance’s mother, told the Middletown City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 5. “I still liv

  • DeSantis appointee says he won't help his elected replacement take office

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in Florida told his staff he can't legally help his elected replacement take over his seat because Gov. Ron DeSantis had already suspended the Democrat from the office, according to an internal email obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Report on attempts to kill Trump urges Secret Service to limit protection of foreign leaders

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional task force investigating the attempts to kill Donald Trump during his presidential campaign is recommending changes to the Secret Service, including protecting fewer foreign leaders during the height of election season and considering moving the agency out of the Homeland Security Department.

  • Economists Say Trudeau’s Government Will Break Fiscal Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Most economists say they expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will break its self-imposed fiscal constraints as deficits in Canada continue to deepen.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley AmbitionsNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Cos

  • Trudeau’s Immigration U-Turn Hits Canada’s Colleges in Warning for Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 180-degree turnaround in immigration policy has rattled Canada’s higher education sector, providing a glimpse into the shock expected to hit other newcomer-reliant industries over the next few years.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Vision

  • McCarthy accuses Gaetz of ‘lying’ to Trump about ethics report

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) of lying to President-elect Trump about an unreleased report about him compiled by the House Ethics Committee. “No one thought that [the nomination] would pass,” McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. “I blame Matt Gaetz for lying to the president about his ethics…