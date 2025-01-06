How Baltimore County spent their first snow day of 2025
How Baltimore County spent their first snow day of 2025
How Baltimore County spent their first snow day of 2025
Taylor Swift spent much of 2024 on the road, but her leisure time looked just as epic as her Eras Tour set
LaPaglia, accompanied by her 'BBFs' podcast co-host Josh Richards, turned heads in a plunging gown for her first major carpet moment singer her breakup from Bryan
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
Jenner's revealing gown is from Atelier Versace's spring 1999 collection
The pop star's look was a bold way to embrace the evening's black tie dress code.
The married co-hosts unveiled the funny snaps from their recent beach getaway on the Jan. 6 episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
The von Trapp Family Singers performed across the globe until their final performance in 1955
It's officially awards season — and our favourite celebrities didn't disappoint on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Chalamet is nominated for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama for 'A Complete Unknown'
The Calvin Klein model was a picture of preppy elegance - see more
A cause of death for writer and director Jeff Baena, whose credits include “Life After Beth” and “The Little Hours,” has been determined.
"I [thought to myself], ‘Oh, no, this is not going to happen today,’ ” Linda Rosa recalled of the incident
Dame Joan Collins looked ultra-chic at the weekend as she soaked up the sun's rays dressed in a fitted leather jacket and a baker boy cap. See glam photos...
Hugh Grant, 64, flashed a smile as he held hands with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, after losing top Golden Globes award….
YouTube bravely decided to leave the comments feature enabled when they posted the trailer for Meghan Markle’s new show. And while one might say it’s unfair to judge an eight-episode show on the basis of a 110-second trailer, the plebs of YouTube clearly have no such qualms. The trailer racked up over 27,000 comments in its first 72 hours, with some of the musings becoming a mini-viral sensation in their own right. The high numbers may be partly down to the fact that Meghan has disabled comments
Sharon Stone looked stunning in a slinky body con gown as she made an appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards. See the moment here...
McCarthy wore a custom Christian Siriano hot pink jumpsuit with a multitiered ruffled cloak
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively won’t be attending the Golden Globe Award, despite Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine clinching a Golden Globe nomination.
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
Other stars at the event in Los Angeles on Sunday included Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie.