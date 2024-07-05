Baltimore County Summer Restaurant Week starts in July
Looking for some good eats at great prices? Baltimore County Summer Restaurant Week is a week away, so you have plenty of time to check out which restaurants are offering great deals. Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar in Cockeysville is among the 30 Baltimore County restaurants participating in the event. Pappas Chef Erick Romero told 11 News he's excited for restaurant week after having assembled three-course lunch and dinner menus that offer a few classics and some new recipes from a baked brie cheese appetizer wrapped in phyllo dough with a blackberry sauce to rockfish bites.