Baltimore rapper killed in hit-and-run accident
In a Baltimore rap scene flush with talent, PTG Fresh, otherwise known as Reggie Monroe, was on the verge of inking a contract with an Atlanta producer when he was struck while riding an electric scooter on Pulaski Highway. “They told me that he was deceased on arrival,” said the victim’s mother, Sabrina Peterson Ali-El, “He left behind three kids. The ages… 10, 5 and I think he’s almost 8 months now. He just got a new house two months ago.” Monroe’s mother says her 31-year-old son was out grabbing some food with some friends when a car struck him on Tuesday night. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/baltimore-rapper-killed-in-hit-and-run-accident