Baltimore restaurant owner will rebuild after fire
This isn't the type of tour Fikremariam Worku wanted to give, showing us the charred rubble, the ash, and water damage throughout his restaurant - the restaurant he dreamed of opening for most of his adult life. "People started loving it. We were hoping to be the best vegetarian and Ethiopian restaurant in Baltimore," he told WMAR-2 News' Elizabeth Worthington inside what used to be the dining area. Jano Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge on Eutaw Street was one of several buildings impacted by a fire that brought in hundreds of firefighters from five different counties on September 22nd.