Baltimore student-athletes craft care kits for Veterans Day
Baltimore student-athletes craft care kits for Veterans Day
Baltimore student-athletes craft care kits for Veterans Day
Landon Sim in trouble with the OHL again?
Sunday's Week 10 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers saw one of the league's more reliable kickers in Jake Moody miss three field goals. And while it's always frustrating when an offense doesn't come up with points, no player should react like how Deebo Samuel did…
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not hide his frustration after the team's rough loss to the Senators.
This former Edmonton Oilers goalie signed with a new team this season and has yet to play a game.
The Kansas City Chiefs did not look like themselves on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Yeah, Travis Kelce might have scored a record-setting touchdown. And yeah, mega pop star Taylor Swift
Week 10 was another chalky week for the NFL. Even this week's upsets were reasonable. The Pittsburgh Steelers coming off a bye? That's eight straight wins for Mike Tomlin. An interim head coach making his debut in a rivalry game? That "we just fired our head coach"…
NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis Channel took analyst Jon Wertheim off the air “indefinitely” after Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova called him out on social media for what she called “coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.”
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin met with the media and provided injury updates on four players.
If you were expecting a normal season finale, you came to the wrong series.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Team Penske No. 22 Ford for championship contender Joey Logano failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-qualifying inspection twice Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR officials penalized the No. 22 team with the ejection of car chief Tommy Ellis and the loss of pit-stall selection for Sunday’s season finale (3 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN […]
Check out these photos from the fights at UFC Fight Night 247 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Fight and venue photos courtesy of the UFC via Getty Images) (Gallery will update throughout the event.)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb was unhappy about losing a ball in the sun on an incompletion that helped keep Dallas from scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the first half of a 34-6 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nothing was going right for Detroit's Jared Goff on Sunday night against the Houston Texans.
Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews is Toronto's most talented player, but Adam Proteau says winger William Nylander is currently the Buds' most thrilling star performer.
OHL players are now eligible to sign NCAA scholarships, and Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons takes advantage of the rule change.
BELGRADE — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is back in the winner's circle.
The Winnipeg Jets have made NHL history.
The rapper supported the Kansas City team, who kept their undefeated record intact after successfully blocking a field-goal attempt — and chatted with Sudeikis — at the Nov. 10 home game
Taylor Swift isn't the only famous significant other of an NFL player. Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is dating Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, and even though we've seen only glimpses of the pair together, they're a couple. And earlier in 2024, we
The reaction was very different on the Broncos sideline after the Chiefs blocked a field-goal attempt and won 16-14.