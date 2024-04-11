Baltimoreans prepare for potential flooding
Storms will pass through Maryland overnight that could cause flooding. Baltimore City Department of Transportation crews packed and handed out 330 sandbags to residents in the Hillen Road area, a flood-prone location near Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. Officials in Annapolis are warning of the potential closures of Dock and Compromise streets later this week, as well as other low-lying areas throughout the city. Residents are asked to clear gutters and downspouts and move away leaves that can block water from flowing.