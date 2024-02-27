Baltimore's Black Girls Cook inspires next generation of chefs
A Baltimore organization inspiring the next generation of chefs, one girl at a time, received big recognition -- and a big check -- on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Black Girls Cook received a $10,000 check from Conagra on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this month for its work hosting kids' cooking classes and food education programs. Suiting up in an apron, grabbing a recipe and getting to work in the kitchen brings joy to young girls, like 10-year-old Kasey Lyons.